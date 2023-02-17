News and First Alert Weather App
Primrose gifts NTC students bags full of kindness

By Sean White and Tom Zurawski
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The residents at Primrose Retirement Community delivered some enlightening gifts to some Northcentral Technical College students on Thursday.

The residents made 60 “Kindness Bags,” filled with candy, treats, and motivational quotes, and delivered them to nursing students. Primrose has been delivering these random acts to NTC students for years now as well.

Students are always very appreciative of the residents and it never fails to put a smile on their faces.

