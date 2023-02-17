Polkas on Ice to be held on Sunday in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Ice skating, Polish treats and hot cocoa will be available Sunday in downtown Stevens Point. The 4th annual “Polkas on Ice” will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Matthias Mitchell public square.

Francene Gollon of the Polish Heritage Awareness Society said Stevens Point and central Wisconsin have a very long Polish history.

“We started in the 1860s... 1850s when the first Polish came, but we continue from Russia to amorous from point to Fancher there are still symbols of Polish heritage throughout the community.

In addition to fun on the square Gollon said many area businesses are participating.

“We know Graffiti’s is going to have a kielbasa special. Polka Stomp is going to be flowing at the Stevens Point on Sunset point Winery, as well as our children’s museum is doing a special craft. If kids run out of energy on the ice skating rink, they can go make paper accordions and play their own polkas,” said Gollon.

Gollon said pączkis will be available on Sunday. Pączki are doughnuts that have a fruit filling. Pączki is pronounced a few different ways, but Gollon said ”pohnch-key” is the proper pronunciation.

During a live interview with Sunrise 7 on Friday, Gollon told NewsChannel 7′s Erinn Taylor and Tony Langfellow how to say a traditional Polish cheer.

“Na zdrowie!”

