Marshfield Clinic now being gifted back Hope Lodge

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - After nearly three years, the Marshfield Clinic is now being gifted back the hope lodge which was run by the American cancer society. the building will be paid for by the American cancer society.

“We are hopeful that we will have two amazing resources to provide housing for our patients. We have many patients who travel hours to come to Marshfield Clinic for their care. Some coming from the upper peninsula, many coming from Rice lake and Manawa, and they’re staying days if not weeks or months” said Teri Wilczek, Marshfield Clinic Health System

Cattails Cottage was built when the Hope Lodge was closed back in July 2020. It’s been providing that place to stay since then. “Being able to provide housing to them at no cost is an absolutely wonderful thing so we look forward to continuing that”, added Wilczek.

Shirley Wacholtz, a volunteer at Cattails Cottage, said it’s a delight to help people who need it. “I enjoy volunteering there and the patients are really great to visit with and it gives me a good feeling to be helping in the community.”

The cottage holds a special place in Wacholtz’s heart.

“It really means a lot to me. I’ve had cancer in my family, and I think the community is really a great place for loved ones who live a distance away to have a place to stay and go for their treatments and not have to worry about traveling a distance, said Wacholtz.

Now Hope Lodge, along with Cattails Cottage, will provide another resource for people. “A resource like this at no cost is just absolutely phenomenal and we are really excited about what this means for our patients”, said Wilczek.

