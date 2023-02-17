Lincoln County students participate in annual conservation poster contest

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Students and educators from Lincoln County Schools recently participated in the Annual Conservation Poster Contest hosted by the Lincoln County Conservation Program.

The Conservation Contest encourages students to submit posters that illustrate the conservation theme of the year. For 2023, the Conservation Contest theme was “One Water”.

Water is one of the foundations for life. Clean water is necessary for crops, drinking, industry, sanitation, livestock, and sustaining the ecosystems on which all life depends. Student creativity was displayed in countless ways and without a doubt, all students that participated provided unique posters that helped promote the importance of conservation.

The conservation contest is an excellent opportunity for students to expand their appreciation for the environment, conservation, and become involved with numerous Wisconsin academic standards. Educators that have been involved with the contest found this connection to standards helpful, and have enjoyed the opportunity to promote conservation within the classroom.

Aubrey Boisvert, a first-grade teacher at Tomahawk Elementary said, “As someone that cares about conservation personally, it was great to see that the kids enjoyed this contest at a young age. They were able to learn about water health, and had fun while doing so!”

The Conservation Contest had several stages of competitions where winners from each stage advanced to the next. The contest begins at the local level, as with Lincoln County, and then proceeds to an area contest which includes nine counties, a state contest, and even a national contest.

Grades K-1 category winners include Maika Follensbee, Ella Hess, and Abigail Ross. These students won first, second, and third places respectively. All students are in Mrs. Boisvert’s class at Tomahawk Elementary.

Grades 2-3 category winners include Jenna Peterson, Morgan Webb, and Kinsley Young. These students won first, second, and third places respectively. All students are in Mrs. Thompson’s class at Trinity Merrill Lutheran School.

Grades 7-9 category winners include Jayda Nowak, Amarianna McCutcheon, and Danica Lipke. These students won first, second, and third places respectively. All students are in Ms. Wagenaar’s Art class at Merrill High School.

Grades 10-12 category winners include Sebastian Doering, Aaron Alloway, and Kaytlyn Hulke. These students won first, second, and third places respectively. All students are in Ms. Wagenaar’s Art class at Merrill High School.

For more information about the annual contest, contact the Conservation Program Manager Tom Boisvert at 715-539-1054.

