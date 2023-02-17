Judge Dorow brings law enforcement campaign tour to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow hosted the second stop of her Law Enforcement’s Choice Tour in Wausau on Friday.

She was joined by Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb, Clark County Sheriff Scott Haines, Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt, Fond du Lac DA Eric Toney, and other local law enforcement officials.

The stop is part of the ‘Law Enforcement’s Choice Tour’- as Judge Dorow campaigns for the Wisconsin Supreme Court and prepares for the upcoming primary election on Tuesday. She has 11 years of serving on the bench and was recently chosen by her peers as chief of the Chief Judges.

Recently, Judge Dorow’s campaign announced she has received bipartisan endorsement from many sheriffs, police chiefs, and district attorneys from across Wisconsin. “Over 100 bipartisan sheriffs, police chiefs, and prosecutors have endorsed my campaign. That’s four times greater than the other 3 candidates combined,” said Judge Dorow.

The top two finishers in next Tuesday’s primary election will advance to the April ballot.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.