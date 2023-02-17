Hull Fire Department to conduct live-fire exercise Saturday

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hull Fire Department, along with other area departments, will conduct a live-fire training exercise in a previously purchased structure in the 5400 block of Golla Road on Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

This training will take place just north of the Hwy 10 Fleet Farm in Stevens Point.

During the training exercise, a portion of Golla Road will be closed and residents in the area may see smoke and can expect a large fire department presence in the area. Live-fire training is an essential element in the development and advancement of skills for firefighters and prepares them for all types of conditions they will face during a real emergency.

The Hull Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area as much as possible.

