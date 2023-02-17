News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Hull Fire Department to conduct live-fire exercise Saturday

(Alexa Griffey)
By Sean White and Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hull Fire Department, along with other area departments, will conduct a live-fire training exercise in a previously purchased structure in the 5400 block of Golla Road on Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

This training will take place just north of the Hwy 10 Fleet Farm in Stevens Point.

During the training exercise, a portion of Golla Road will be closed and residents in the area may see smoke and can expect a large fire department presence in the area. Live-fire training is an essential element in the development and advancement of skills for firefighters and prepares them for all types of conditions they will face during a real emergency.

The Hull Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area as much as possible.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured following Marathon County crash
Everest Metropolitan Police Chief Clay Schulz told 7 Investigates that 44 people have made...
Police: Investigation into Meraki Salon complaints ongoing
John Breske is the 25th member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.
Elderon man named to Packers Fan Hall of Fame
The Granton School District administrator is continuing his role following a Title IX...
Granton School District Administrator to resign
Brian Penny, 43, facing charges in Wausau shooting incident
Bond set at $10K for man charged in Wausau shooting incident

Latest News

Judge Dorow brings law enforcement campaign tour to Wausau
During a November trial, John Sarver was found guilty of killing Eleanore Roberts
Man convicted in 1984 murder of Wood Co. woman gets life sentence
Chance of flurries or snow showers north Sunday PM.
First Alert Weather: Moderating temps this weekend, watching for risks of snow
"Polkas on Ice" ice skating event in Stevens Point (2022 File)
Polkas on Ice to be held on Sunday in Stevens Point