Highlights: Wisconsin Rapids boys hockey upsets top seed, SPASH and Mosinee advance to sectionals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids boys hockey knocked off top-seeded Eau Claire Memorial to win their regional and advance to the sectional semifinals. SPASH and Mosinee both won their games to advance to sectionals as well. In girls basketball, Phillips’ Kacy Eggebrecht scored her 1,000th career point in a Logger win.

Wisconsin Rapids was competitive throughout the game, scoring three goals in the second period to take a 3-2 lead into the third period. Three more goals in the third period, including an empty netter from Trevor Vilbaum in the final minute sealed the 6-4 win for the Red Raiders. Carsen Gause added two goals in the win. Wisconsin Rapids advances to play Hudson on Tuesday.

In the same conference, SPASH made quick work of Eau Claire North, winning 6-3. Matthew Eiden got the scoring going for the Panthers with a goal off a feed from Coy Brish. They kept the offense rolling to net six total goals. The Panthers move on to face three-seed Superior on Tuesday.

In D-2, Mosinee defended their home ice against Waupaca. As the two-seed, Mosinee took care of business, winning 4-2. After Mosinee got an early goal, they added to it with a Tyler Baars goal off a rebound to make it 2-0. Spencer Swiderski had another putback goal shortly after as Mosinee coasted to the win. They’ll host two-seed and conference foe Rhinelander on Tuesday in the next round.

Finally, on the hardwood, Phillips celebrated a 75-39 win over Abbotsford with an extra cherry on top as Kacy Eggebrecht crossed the 1,000th point mark in the win. Entering the night, the junior was just two points shy of the mark. A first-half three put her over when she was then recognized by the fans. The Loggers dominated the rest of the game as Phillips topped the Falcons for the second time this year.

