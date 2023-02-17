News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Temperature swings continue, weather makers ahead

Temperature trend remains on a roller coaster ride, warming for the weekend. Weather makers on the way next work week.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another morning with wind chills near zero, Friday. While wind chills could be worse, we’re still riding a roller coaster with our temperature trend. Cooler highs to end the work week, running towards 40 degrees over the weekend, and tracking weather makers ahead in the 7-day forecast.

Plentiful amounts of sunshine on tap Friday, with near average highs in the mid-20s. However, wind chills about 15 degrees colder, in the low teens for much of the day. Winds pick up Friday evening, gusting in at 20-25 mph from the southwest. This will allow for warmer air to flow into the region over the weekend.

Flurries could be possible early Saturday morning before warming up for the day. Clouds along with some breaks of sunshine on Saturday. Afternoon readings rebound into the upper 30s. More clouds on Sunday as a cold front drives through the region during the afternoon. Snow showers could be trigger across the Northwoods and Central Wisconsin Sunday evening. Accumulations less than an inch. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Presidents’ Day, Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a risk of snow showers as a clipper system moves in during the evening into early Tuesday morning. There might be minor accumulations in the wake of this round of snow showers which could lead to slippery conditions for the morning commute on Tuesday. Otherwise considerable cloudiness on Tuesday. Highs in the low 30s Monday, upper 20s Tuesday.

The next more significant weather maker could be on the way in the extended forecast mid to late next week. The long-range models are indicating that a Colorado low could develop and track toward the Upper Midwest from Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday night. The potential is there for snow to fall in North Central Wisconsin Wednesday night and next Thursday. Considering this snow producer is a week away, much can change when it comes to storm track, the amount of snowfall that we may receive, and the exact timing of the most impactful parts of the winter storm. Be sure to check back for updates in the coming days.

