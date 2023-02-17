First Alert Weather: Moderating temps this weekend, watching for risks of snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will not be as common for the holiday weekend in North Central Wisconsin, but temperatures will be running above average for this time of the year. Some flakes are possible in the north Sunday and in more of the area Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning. Additional light snow is on the way for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We are monitoring for a potentially major winter storm later next week.

Clear this evening, clouds increasing for tonight. (WSAW)

Clear Friday evening, with increasing clouds, as the night goes on. Not as chilly with temperatures bottoming out around midnight in the mid to upper 10s, rising to the low to mid 20s by morning on Saturday. Clouds starting the day on Saturday with some intervals of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Some sun on the way for Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with a chance of afternoon flurries or snow showers in the Northwoods as a cold front slides through. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Presidents’ Day on Monday keeps the clouds around with a clipper system bringing light snow to the northern half of the area, starting in the afternoon. Highs in the low 30s. The light snow and snow showers will persist Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Minor snowfall accumulations are expected, which will cause slippery travel conditions for the AM commute Tuesday. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with the next round of light snow or snow showers arriving late day and continuing at night. Highs around 30. The snow showers should wind down Wednesday morning.

Light snow northern half of the area Monday night. (WSAW)

We are closely monitoring the potential for a major winter storm to impact the Badger State from Wednesday night to Thursday night. The long-range models continue to indicate that a Colorado low will develop in the eastern Rockies and track ENE toward the Upper Midwest on Thursday into Thursday night. Snow could break out in the area starting Wednesday evening, and may be heavy at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Periods of snow would fall on Thursday, tapering off Thursday evening or now. Along with that, brisk winds would cause blowing and drifting of whatever amount of snow ends up accumulating in the region. This winter storm could have significant impacts on travel from Wednesday night into Thursday. We are going to see how this winter storm comes together in the days ahead and if the trends of having a significant snow producer continue, a First Alert Weather Day may be needed.

Light snow possible Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Snow on tap for Thursday. (WSAW)

Snow on the way for Thursday. (WSAW)

Snow could impact the area on Thurdsay. (WSAW)

In the wake of this potential winter storm, colder late next week on Friday with the sun fading to clouds. Morning temperatures would start of below zero and rebound to highs in the mid 10s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.