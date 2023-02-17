News and First Alert Weather App
Almond-Bancroft girls defying expectations, striving through historic season

The Eagles have clinched a share of the conference title for the first time since 2011
The Eagles are currently 21-3 on the season.
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALMOND, Wis. (WSAW) - The Almond-Bancroft girls’ basketball team has defied expectations throughout this season. The Eagles have already clinched at least a share of the CWC-South. It’s their first title since 2011.

“Nobody expected us to be where we are right now,” said senior Raegan Omernik. “The fact that we beat Wild Rose, which we haven’t in the last 13 years since Keith has been coaching. It’s really exciting to be on that team.”

In the 12 years since their last conference crown, the Eagles have lost nearly 60 more conference games than they’ve won. A third-place finish last year saw improvements, but this team has put them in a position of historic success.

“I’m just amazed that we’re the group to finally get the conference championship after so many years of not having it,” said senior Jillian Newby.

Almond-Bancroft currently sits 21-3 on the season. The Eagles will be a five-seed in the regional round of the postseason. They’ll take on 12-seed Prentice on Tuesday to begin the regional round.

