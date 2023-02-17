2023 Aspirus scholars named to tackle physician shortage

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Aspirus Health Foundation has awarded four medical students $450,000 in scholarships through its Aspirus Scholars Program.

The students, all from the Medical College of Wisconsin-Central Wisconsin campus, accepted their scholarships during a ceremony Thursday at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

The Aspirus Scholars Program is a community collaboration to address the national physician shortage and meet the needs of people and communities in north central Wisconsin and Upper Michigan today and for future generations. It provides generous scholarships for tuition to medical students and connects them to Aspirus and the communities served by Aspirus during their training. In return, students commit to employment at Aspirus in the areas of primary care, psychiatry, or general surgery.

“This program is a great example of our commitment to ensuring our patients and families have access to the best health care providers today and for future generations,” said Matt Heywood, President & CEO of Aspirus, Inc.

This year’s scholarships were awarded to:

Paige Boruch, 1st Year Medical Student, from Wausau

Elllie Mallek, 1st Year Medical Student, from Plover

Lauren Woyak, 1st Year Medical Student, from Stevens Point

Giridhar Murali, 1st Year Medical Student, from Shelton, CT

“Our Aspirus Scholars award recipients already have strong ties to our area and are passionate about medicine and caring for patients,” said Lanna Scannell, Aspirus Vice President, System Philanthropy. “Each will be a tremendous addition to the Aspirus family and help us grow access to vital services in our communities.”

The Aspirus Scholars Program is a forward-looking approach to bring new primary care, psychiatry, and general surgery providers to communities in north central Wisconsin and the U.P. of Michigan within the next decade. It leverages the unique opportunity to collaborate with a college partner whose program is specifically designed to attract students interested in learning and working in community and rural settings.

A selection committee made up of Aspirus physicians and community members from Wisconsin and the U.P. screened the applications and selected the seventh class of Aspirus Scholars.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.