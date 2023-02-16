News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau skate park to see makeover in near future

(Photo by Khoa Huỳnh from Pexels)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s skate park will soon get a makeover and the city wants to know the communities’ input on how it should look.

The current park at Oak Island is 21 years old and could benefit from re-design. So, the city received funding and has now hired a company out of California to do the work. Before construction begins though, they have released a short survey to help narrow down some design possibilities.

Jamie Polley, director of Parks, Recreation, & Forestry of Marathon County said, “It’s still an opportunity for people to provide feedback on what they like about our current park what they’d like to see, what changes they might like to have in the park and just kind of putting that vision together for the concepts.”

The short poll will be available at wsaw.com and only stay open until Feb. 20. The city hopes to have a final design by April or May. If all goes according to plan, construction is expected to be complete by the end of summer.

