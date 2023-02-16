Wausau Public Works prepares for freezing roads Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures are dropping and it could lead to icy roads on Wednesday night into Thursday. To be on the safe side, Wausau Public Works is currently preparing to treat the roads.

Icy roads develop when wet roads don’t have enough time to dry as temperatures drop. “This year is just one of those years where we’re dealing with more rain and ice than in the past,” said Dustin Kraege, the superintendent of Wausau Public Works.

When Wausau Public Works knows the weather may impact roads they plan ahead. “We’ll make sure we have a lot of our crew and our trucks ready to go, have the salt trucks all loaded up,” said Kraege.

Kraege said certain weather can make their jobs harder, especially freezing rain. He said buildings tend to ice up almost immediately and it can cause a lot of issues on facilities.

If wet slush begins to freeze to the road, Wausau Public Works will bring out their street grater. “We use carbide blades on them and they will actually go out there and just scrap it off,” said Kraege.

However, if the ice is already frozen to the road, scrapping it off can be difficult. ”Until we get some melting or something like that to help us. If it’s totally frozen to the road, even the grater sometimes can’t get it off. They can make it a little thinner, but it doesn’t totally go away,” said Kraege.

The recent warm weather followed by Wednesday’s freeze could make it even harder to clear up.

”Melting and freezing makes it a little harder because when we spread sand and stuff like that, it will melt, drops down in, and then refreezes over so then the sand doesn’t do any good,” said Kraege.

Despite whatever mother nature throws at the public works department, they’re ready to respond. While the city takes care of the roads, you can help by taking care of the sidewalks. If you don’t have salt, the public works department has set out more than 50 barrels of sand across the city.

To find the barrel closest to you, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.