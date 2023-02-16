Wausau conservatory to host Grace Stanke, Marisa Frank at annual gala

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Conservatory of Music will host its annual fundraising gala, The Art of Music, with several guest speakers, including the newly crowned 2023 Miss America, Grace Stanke, and Grammy-nominee Marisa Frank.

The event will take place from 5:30-9 p.m. on March 4 at the Jefferson Street Inn and Event Center, located at 201 Jefferson St. in Wausau.

Grace is a former Wausau Conservatory of Music violin student. Grace won the talent portion with her riveting Miss America performance of “Storm” from Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.” Grace will be providing video remarks at the Annual Gala, sharing her experiences, love of music, and passion for sharing the arts.

The event will also welcome Marisa Frank, WCM Alumni and 2023 Grammy-nominated educator of the year. Marisa studied for several years with retired WCM Piano Faculty, Bette Close. Marisa currently is an elementary school teacher in Nashville. More than 1,200 applications were submitted from 47 states across America, and Marisa was selected as a top-10 finalist. She is looking forward to sharing her passion and commitment to music education through video remarks at the annual gala.

Attendees will enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, dinner, and dessert, and celebrate the many accomplishments of students, alumni, faculty, and the Conservatory. The event will also feature a silent auction and raffle to raise money for the organization’s tuition assistance and community-facing programs. The silent auction also will be available online prior to the event on Feb. 27.

Funds from the event will directly benefit the tuition assistance program at the Conservatory. Each year, the Conservatory provides more than $40,000 in tuition assistance and community-facing programs.

Tickets for the event are $80 per person, and ticketing has been extended to Feb. 20. Advance purchase is required.

For tickets or more information, click here or call 715-845-6279.

