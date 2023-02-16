News and First Alert Weather App
Riverfront Arts Center calling local artists to PEEP their imagination

By Sean White
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A known community favorite, the PEEPS show at the Riverfront Arts Center, is accepting submissions for its annual PEEPS Exhibition.

They ask the community to channel their imagination, humor, and creativity to create a diorama, assemblage, sculpture, collage, or any other artistic piece to display. Submissions are due at the Riverfront Arts Center March 30 and 31 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There is a $5 artist entry fee.

Submission forms are available at the Riverfront Arts Center or at //stevensPoint.com/RAC.

The PEEPS Exhibition will be on display April 5-16. Gallery hours are Wednesday to Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and weekends 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The gallery is closed between exhibitions and holidays including Good Friday, April 7, and Easter Sunday, April 9.

The Riverfront Arts Center is open to the public and free of charge.

For questions, email the art director at sgardner@stevenspoint.com or call 715-343-6251.

