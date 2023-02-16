News and First Alert Weather App
Rhinelander’s Parker Retzlaff ready for first full-time Xfinity Series season

Mason Diaz, right, and Parker Retzlaff, left, talk as they head to their cars prior to an ARCA...
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander native Parker Retzlaff is just 19 years old, but he’s already strapping into his car full-time on NASCAR’s second biggest stage.

Retzlaff joined Jordan Anderson Racing this season where he will be driving the No. 31 on a weekly basis.

“Being from Northern Wisconsin, there’s not a lot of people who make it,” Retzlaff said. “I feel blessed and happy that I made it and I have at least one full-time year in the Xfinity Series.”

Retzlaff started impressing teams last season in his first taste of the series just under NASCAR’s Cup Series. In nine races, he finished in the top 20 five times, with one top ten finish at Richmond in his second career start.

“Richmond definitely was a big confidence boost,” the 19 year old proclaimed.

Retzlaff was in the top ten throughout the entire race, giving him the belief he belonged in the series.

“You never know until it’s all done. I think, I know that I did have a decent start to my Xfinity career and maybe I did impress the right people,” Retzlaff said.

Retzlaff says he has spent the last month getting to know his new team and crew chief as he prepares for his first race at Daytona in the Beef, It’s What’s for Dinner 300.

”I think, right now it’s just thinknig about it, I’m not that nervous,” Retzlaff said about Daytona. “I think once we’re under the lights and the race is about to start, the nerves will hit me. All the people in the stands and everyone there, it’s such a big event and I’m so glad to be apart of it.”

Retzlaff’s future goals include scoring a full-time ride on NASCAR’s Cup Series, but right now he’s focused on learning the tracks in the Xfinity Series.

“If I perform, everything looks good this year, we’ll talk about the next couple years,” Retzlaff said. “I think this year, we’re just going to focus on this and try and perform this year and maybe we’ll talk about it here in the next couple of years.”

