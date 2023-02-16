News and First Alert Weather App
Registration now open for 4-H mural design class

Marathon County 4-H Mural Designing Classes
By Erinn Taylor and Tony Langfellow
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Students in third grade and older are invited to register for a mural design class to be held in Wausau.

Wausau area muralist artist, Stephanie Kohli will be leading two classes held on Feb. 26 and March 5. The cost is $15 and students need to commit to both classes.

Jasmine Carbajal is the 4-H Associate Educator for Marathon and Wood counties. She said a student’s skill level is not important.

“It’s OK if they have basic skills. Stephanie takes different art design, whatever we come up with and makes them into smaller pieces. It can be for an advanced painter that might not be exposed to murals, and they want to try something new, or for someone that just enjoys painting and wants to try it out,” said Carbajal.

She said Kohli will teach attendees about designing a mural, and different types of murals. They will then paint their own mural.

She said kids do not need to be 4-H members to participate.

“With all of our county programs, we try to open it to all youth,” Carbajal said.

4-H Mural Designing with Stephanie Kohli is Feb. 26 from 2-3:30 p.m. and March 5 from 2-4 p.m. It will be held at the UW Marathon County Extension Office located at 212 RIver Dr. in Wausau. Register at https://go.wisc.edu/sga4uv. Pre-registration is required.

