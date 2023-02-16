News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall

Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping...
Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping mall.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in El Paso, Texas, say one person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in a shopping mall.

One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said. No immediate information was given about that person.

“It’s too early to speculate on motive,” Gomez said.

The three who were wounded were hospitalized, Gomez said. Their conditions were not known.

Gomez said police believe the scene is secure and that officers are sweeping through the whole mall to verify that.

Authorities have set up a reunification center at a nearby high school.

Police earlier said the shooting was reported at the shopping mall’s food court.

Wednesday’s shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
A sign showing snowmobile trails are closed in western Wisconsin.
Marathon County to close all snowmobile trails
Brian Penny, 43, facing charges in Wausau shooting incident
Man, 43, facing charges in Wausau shooting incident
Changes in schools are expected to begin in 2025
School board approves plan to restructure the Wausau School District
Police say a K-9 team uncovered a driver with many illegal substances during a traffic stop...
‘You guys got me:’ Police K-9 finds driver with 53 pounds of marijuana in truck

Latest News

A Florida woman shares her story after fighting off a man who physically assaulted her in her...
Woman shares story of fighting off attacker in gym
The gunman who killed 10 Black people was sentenced to life in prison.
Buffalo supermarket shooter sentenced to life
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the University of Delaware Class of 2022 during its...
AP source: FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden documents probe
Gov. Evers delivers 2023-25 biennial budget Wednesday evening