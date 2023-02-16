Fish Window Cleaning delivering early acts of kindness

News and First Alert Weather App
(Source: MGN)
By Sean White and Tom Zurawski
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - For anyone trying to figure out why there aren’t enough good things happening in the world, you’re likely not alone. It’s also why Random Act of Kindness Day, happening this Friday, was created.

Even though the day meant for randomly doing something nice or good for others is still a couple of days away, Fish Window Cleaning in Schofield wanted to get a little head start this year.

Every year for six years, they have offered a free window cleaning to a local organization of their choice during February. Wednesday, the company chose to help out the Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau area. The non-profit provides safe, fun, educational after-school and summer programs to kids in the community.

To learn more about Fish Window Cleaning and its community efforts, click here.

