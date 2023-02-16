First Alert Weather: Wind chills are back at least for now

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 20 degrees colder Thursday morning in wake of a powerful colder that filtered in mid-week. Highs return to the mid-20s through the end of the work week, but this is near average where we should be for this time of the year. Wind chills have returned in the forecast as well, starting off in the single digits for some Thursday morning.

Wind chills return for the end of the work week, but warming over the weekend (WSAW)

Chilly weather for Thursday, wind chills in the teens and single digits (WSAW)

Staying mostly cloudy over North-Central Wisconsin Thursday. A winter system will impact the southern half of the state Thursday with moderate to heavy amounts of snow. For our neck of the woods, it is possible for some snow to fall along and south of HWY 10, however, minimal snow accumulations are expected, around an inch at most. Evening wind chills will drop into the single digits.

Moderate to heavy amounts of snow over the southern part of the state (WSAW)

A snow band will impact southeastern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening. Minor amounts of snow near HWY 10 and south (WSAW)

Minor amounts of snow to fall over the southern half of our viewing area. (WSAW)

Remaining in the 20s Friday, with some sunshine expected to make a return. Although, winds will be breezy, gusting up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Plan for another slightly chilly day, with daytime wind chills in the teens.

Roller coaster ride with temperatures over the next 5 days (WSAW)

A weekend warm up on the way, as highs could make another run to 40. Sunshine likely to start the weekend Saturday, with increasing clouds heading into the second half of the day. Mostly cloudy skies to end the weekend Sunday. Next weather maker may not return until sometime next work week.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.