News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Wind chills are back at least for now

40-degree weather out of stock for now. Chilly weather conditions return Thursday and Friday. Spike in temperatures oiver the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 20 degrees colder Thursday morning in wake of a powerful colder that filtered in mid-week. Highs return to the mid-20s through the end of the work week, but this is near average where we should be for this time of the year. Wind chills have returned in the forecast as well, starting off in the single digits for some Thursday morning.

Wind chills return for the end of the work week, but warming over the weekend
Wind chills return for the end of the work week, but warming over the weekend(WSAW)
Chilly weather for Thursday, wind chills in the teens and single digits
Chilly weather for Thursday, wind chills in the teens and single digits(WSAW)

Staying mostly cloudy over North-Central Wisconsin Thursday. A winter system will impact the southern half of the state Thursday with moderate to heavy amounts of snow. For our neck of the woods, it is possible for some snow to fall along and south of HWY 10, however, minimal snow accumulations are expected, around an inch at most. Evening wind chills will drop into the single digits.

Moderate to heavy amounts of snow over the southern part of the state
Moderate to heavy amounts of snow over the southern part of the state(WSAW)
A snow band will impact southeastern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening. Minor amounts of...
A snow band will impact southeastern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening. Minor amounts of snow near HWY 10 and south(WSAW)
Minor amounts of snow to fall over the southern half of our viewing area.
Minor amounts of snow to fall over the southern half of our viewing area.(WSAW)

Remaining in the 20s Friday, with some sunshine expected to make a return. Although, winds will be breezy, gusting up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Plan for another slightly chilly day, with daytime wind chills in the teens.

Roller coaster ride with temperatures over the next 5 days
Roller coaster ride with temperatures over the next 5 days(WSAW)

A weekend warm up on the way, as highs could make another run to 40. Sunshine likely to start the weekend Saturday, with increasing clouds heading into the second half of the day. Mostly cloudy skies to end the weekend Sunday. Next weather maker may not return until sometime next work week.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Penny, 43, facing charges in Wausau shooting incident
Man, 43, facing charges in Wausau shooting incident
The Granton School District administrator is continuing his role following a Title IX...
Granton School District Administrator to resign
The Wausau River District is hosting a new summer Night Market series on the third Thursday...
Wausau River District to launch Wausau Night Market series this summer
Police say a K-9 team uncovered a driver with many illegal substances during a traffic stop...
‘You guys got me:’ Police K-9 finds driver with 53 pounds of marijuana in truck
DNR confirms CWD In 2 additional wild deer harvested In Marathon County

Latest News

Sunrise 7 Weather Friday
Sunrise 7 Weather Friday
Hour-By-Hour Temperatures
First Alert Weather: Temperatures will continue to drop may lead to icy roads Wednesday evening
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
First Alert Weather: Rain showers Valentine’s Day