First Alert Weather: Brighter times Friday, milder for the holiday weekend

The latest winter storm will stay south of the area into Thursday night. Temperatures will be above average into through Presidents’ Day.
Lots of clouds with snow showers far south into this evening. Sunshine returns on Friday. Relatively quiet weather over the holiday weekend with clouds.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In almost a copy of the winter storm that impacted the southern parts of the state last Thursday, this week, the snowfall will once again be confined south and east of our area. Sunshine will be common on Friday then turning milder for the upcoming weekend. Some snow showers are possible in the north Sunday and in most of the area Monday night into early Tuesday. We are watching for a possible winter storm mid to late next week.

Clouds give way to some clearing tonight and chilly.
Another Thursday and another snow producer for the southern third of Wisconsin. Travel conditions locally will be good, but if you are headed south of Wisconsin Dells or Green Bay, be prepared for messy, snow-covered, and slippery road conditions through Thursday evening. Clouds will be around in North Central Wisconsin through late evening, with some clearing taking place overnight into Monday morning. Lows by daybreak Friday in the single digits. Sunshine will be around throughout Friday and seasonably cool. Highs in the mid 20s.

Snow showers moving out south and east Thursday evening.
Bright and a bit breezy on Friday.
Clouds along with some breaks of sunshine on Saturday and milder. Afternoon readings rebound into the mid 30s. Clouds on Sunday as a cold front drives through the region during the afternoon. Snow showers are possible in the Northwoods. Little in the way of accumulation is anticipated. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Presidents’ Day on Monday is mostly cloudy with a risk of snow showers in association with a clipper system at night into early Tuesday morning. There might be minor accumulations in the wake of this round of snow showers which could lead to slippery conditions for the morning commute on Tuesday. Otherwise considerable cloudiness on Tuesday. Highs in the low 30s Monday, upper 20s Tuesday.

High temps will be above average during the weekend, closer to or below average beyond that...
The next more significant weather maker that we want to provide a First Alert about could be on the way for mid to late next week. The long-range models are indicating that a Colorado low could develop and track toward the Upper Midwest from Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday night. The potential is there for snow to fall in North Central Wisconsin Wednesday night and next Thursday. Considering this snow producer is a week away, much can change when it comes to storm track, the amount of snowfall that we may receive, and the exact timing of the most impactful parts of the winter storm. Be sure to check back for updates in the coming days.

A winter storm could bring snow to the region next Wednesday night.
A winter storm could bring snow to the region next Thursday.
A winter storm could bring snow to the region next Thursday.
