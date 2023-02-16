Electric vehicle fire training event held in Vesper

VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - Electric vehicles at times can be more susceptible to fires which has led EVsafe to provide training to first responders on how to deal with those fires.

“The whole intent is to keep firefighters safe. The lithium-ion batteries in these things burn extremely hot so that’s the intent of the training”, said Pittsville Fire Chief Gerald Minor.

EVsafe is based in Mequon and its president said electric vehicles are just different to deal with. “We talk about how to safely disconnect the vehicle from the high voltage pack, we talk different techniques that first responders will need to know so they can do what they do which is to keep us safe”, said Michael Klimkosky, EVsafe president.

According to EV-Safe, since July 2022 the demand for knowledge and training has continued to increase. “We expect rapid adoption of electric vehicles across the state and the entire country”, said Klimkosky.

“The number one goal is always getting all of our firefighters back home so hopefully by the end of the night we will have a much better understanding of what electronic vehicles are all about”, said Chief Minor.

On average, EVsafe trains about 50 first responders per session, but there were around 70 on hand Wednesday.

