Elderon man named to Packers Fan Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - John Breske of Elderon has been named the 25th member of the Packers Fan Hall of Fame at an event at Lambeau Field Thursday morning.

Breske was selected by fans from among 10 finalists during a voting period that ran from Jan. 1-31 on packers.com. More than 44,000 votes were cast.

Over the past 60 years, Breske has hosted numerous bus trips to Green Bay, giving fans the chance to experience the Lambeau Field atmosphere, along with his famous tailgating beef sandwiches with all the fixings, in person. According to a press release from the Packers, his hospitality and reverence for tradition set him apart; he loves telling stories to new generations of fans, carrying on the history and uniqueness of the Packers whenever he can.

Breske’s close friend, Lori Mueller, nominated him and used the nomination essay to share Breske’s passion, love and loyalty for the Packers, illustrated by his consistent displays of good sportsmanship, class and tradition over the years.

In an excerpt from the nomination essay, Mueller wrote, “John is long-time, die-hard, dyed-in-the-wool, fire-breathing Packers fan like no other, who for decades has faithfully followed America’s team, the Green Bay Packers, and made it possible for thousands of Packers fans to have their dreams come true.”

This year’s other finalists included: Jimmy Krueger from Dallas, Texas, Christopher Windisch of Williston Park, New York, Brittany Bogan of Green Bay, Wis., Patrick Egle of Redlands, Calif., Rodney Goodrich of Stetsonville, Wis., Julie Lankey-Smallwood of Wonewoc, Wis., Ryan Packer of Milwaukee. Wis., Noam Sturm of Avon, Conn., and Robert Thom of Neenah, Wis.

In honor of his selection, Breske will receive four club seats to a 2023 Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a 2023 Packers away game, including game tickets, air fare and hotel accommodations; and a one-year subscription to PackersNews.com.

Breske also will have his name permanently displayed in a place of honor in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

The Green Bay Packers established the Packers FAN Hall of Fame in 1998 for the purpose of annually honoring a devout and longtime Packers fan.

