1 dead, 1 injured following Marathon County crash

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 28-year-old man has died and a woman was injured after a crash Wednesday near Athens.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near the intersection of County Road A and Mason Road in the town of Halsey.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Athens Police Department, Athens Fire & EMS, and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation into this crash by the Marathon County Crash Reconstruction Team in ongoing while awaiting toxicology results.

