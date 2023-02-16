News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

1 dead, 1 injured following Marathon County crash

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 28-year-old man has died and a woman was injured after a crash Wednesday near Athens.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near the intersection of County Road A and Mason Road in the town of Halsey.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Athens Police Department, Athens Fire & EMS, and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office.  The investigation into this crash by the Marathon County Crash Reconstruction Team in ongoing while awaiting toxicology results.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Penny, 43, facing charges in Wausau shooting incident
Man, 43, facing charges in Wausau shooting incident
The Granton School District administrator is continuing his role following a Title IX...
Granton School District Administrator to resign
The Wausau River District is hosting a new summer Night Market series on the third Thursday...
Wausau River District to launch Wausau Night Market series this summer
Police say a K-9 team uncovered a driver with many illegal substances during a traffic stop...
‘You guys got me:’ Police K-9 finds driver with 53 pounds of marijuana in truck
Colby couple facing child neglect charges for allegations of unfit living conditions

Latest News

(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Highlights of Wisconsin Gov. Evers’ $104 billion budget plan
4-H to host mural design class
Registration now open for 4-H mural design class
The sessions are designed for children in third grade and up
Registration open for 4-H mural designing classes in Wausau
Sunrise 7 - Feb. 16, 2023
7 Things you Need to Know - Feb. 16, 2023