Wausau River District to launch Wausau Night Market series this summer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau River District is hosting a new event this summer.

The Night Market series will be held on the third Thursday of June, July and August. Vendors will be set up outside the City Square Office Center Plaza from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The event will feature farmer and artisan vendors, live entertainment, sidewalk cafes, and extended hours from downtown retailers.

“Farmers and makers markets can be a real benefit to the local economy,” said Executive Director Blake Opal-Wahoske. “The Wausau area is lucky to have a vibrant market community, and we’re excited to bring these entrepreneurs to the downtown.”

The Wausau River District encourages any interested artists, markers or farmers who would like to participate in the inaugural event series to fill out an application on the organization’s website and submit by March 15 for consideration. More information can be found at www.wausauriverdistrict.org/night-market-series.

