UW-Stevens Point discusses campus safety amid MSU tragedy

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Just one day after yet another school shooting, UW-Stevens Point officials want to ensure their students feel safe on campus following the tragedy at Michigan State University.

Vice Chancellor at UW-Stevens Point Al Thompson stated he and UWSP are committed to ensuring safety and providing resources and helpful tools to students in the event of an emergency situation.

“We sent out a campus-wide message earlier today from our chancellor to outline a number of items. To make sure everybody that needed assistance, and also if people want to discuss what happened at Michigan State, has counseling services provided for them,” said Thompson.

Students like Matthew Rogers, who’s in his third year at UWSP, said situations like this make you think but he’s glad that UWSP provides an added layer of security. “I think we are relatively safe and I think that’s a huge thing campus police works 24/7, 365″, said Rogers.

UWSP also has an active shooter procedure in place and phone alerts are also sent out to students in emergency situations. UWSP student Juanita Alloway said that she feels better knowing there are procedures in place for everyone and that helps her feel safe on campus.

