News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Snowmobile trails in multiple Lincoln County zones now closed

(WCAX)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Due to deteriorating trail conditions, Lincoln County’s funded snowmobile trails and winter ATV trails in zones two, three, and four are closed as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Lincoln County Forestry, Land, and Parks Department said that trails currently open in zone one will remain open. These open portions include Trail 86 from intersection #25 to the Taylor County Line and Corridor 21 from Hwy M north of Homestead Road to the Taylor County Line.

Trails could reopen at a later date but only if conditions improve.

For up-to-date Lincoln County trail conditions, visit www.co.lincoln.wi.us or call the Trail Hotline at 715-539-1033.

Trails close across Lincoln County Feb. 14.
Trails close across Lincoln County Feb. 14.(Lincoln County)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in armed robbery
Wood County Sheriff’s Department looking for suspect in armed robbery
Snowmobile Accident
8-year-old dies in Price County snowmobile crash
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
Changes in schools are expected to begin in 2025
School board approves plan to restructure the Wausau School District
A sign showing snowmobile trails are closed in western Wisconsin.
Marathon County to close all snowmobile trails

Latest News

Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game between the Milwaukee...
Gov. Evers announces plan to keep Brewers in Milwaukee for next 20 years
Marion vs Northland Lutheran
Marion vs Northland Lutheran
UWO-Fond du Lac vs UWSP-Wausau
UWO-Fond du Lac vs UWSP-Wausau
UWSP-Wausau Huskies
UW-Stevens Point at Wausau mens basketball wins conference title