Snowmobile trails in multiple Lincoln County zones now closed

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Due to deteriorating trail conditions, Lincoln County’s funded snowmobile trails and winter ATV trails in zones two, three, and four are closed as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Lincoln County Forestry, Land, and Parks Department said that trails currently open in zone one will remain open. These open portions include Trail 86 from intersection #25 to the Taylor County Line and Corridor 21 from Hwy M north of Homestead Road to the Taylor County Line.

Trails could reopen at a later date but only if conditions improve.

For up-to-date Lincoln County trail conditions, visit www.co.lincoln.wi.us or call the Trail Hotline at 715-539-1033.

Trails close across Lincoln County Feb. 14. (Lincoln County)

