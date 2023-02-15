Real world simulations helping Rasmussen nursing program students

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Students in the Rasmussen University-Wausau nursing program are getting real-world experience in saving lives, particularly in cardiac arrest.

Students have been working with a life-like simulator for a year now. It has the ability to give students different scenarios based on what level of learning they’re at. Heart health is part of Rasmussen’s nursing students’ coursework.

Dr. Mariam Case from Rasmussen University-Wausau said, “It basically simulates what we would see in practice and it provides an environment that is supportive and ideal and safe for them to learn in.”

Dr. Case added that the scenarios the simulator can present are sepsis, hemorrhage, and pneumonia. Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in women according to the American Heart Association.

