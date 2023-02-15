News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Pepsi to bring Peeps-flavored soda to store shelves this spring

Pepsi is bringing back Peeps-flavored soda to celebrate the spring.
Pepsi is bringing back Peeps-flavored soda to celebrate the spring.(PEPSI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Fans of Peeps can now drink the Easter holiday treats thanks to Pepsi.

The soft drink manufacturer is bringing a soda flavored like the marshmallow candies to store shelves.

The “pillowy-soft marshmallow cola flavor” will be paired with the iconic Peeps-inspired design in vibrant yellow packaging as a true celebration of the upcoming spring season.

Pepsi X Peeps originally came out two years ago, but only a few cans were given away in a contest.

Marketers at Pepsi noticed some of those cans ended up reselling for thousands of dollars.

This year, they’re rereleasing the soda in 7.5 ounce mini cans and 20 ounce bottles, but only for a limited time.

To find out if stores near you will be selling the Pepsi X Peeps soda, visit Pepsi’s product locator.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in armed robbery
Wood County Sheriff’s Department looking for suspect in armed robbery
Snowmobile Accident
8-year-old dies in Price County snowmobile crash
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
School board approves plan to restructure the Wausau School District
A sign showing snowmobile trails are closed in western Wisconsin.
Marathon County to close all snowmobile trails

Latest News

One person was killed and eight people were injured as the U-Haul truck veered onto sidewalks...
U-Haul driver blames ‘invisible object’ for deadly rampage
School board approves plan to restructure the Wausau School District
FILE - Prosecutors can get around that privilege if they can convince a judge that the...
In Trump probe, US seeks to pierce attorney-client privilege
U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a media conference after a meeting of...
Latest downed objects could well be ‘benign,’ US says
Evolutions in Design expected to make as many as 500 deliveries Tuesday
Love’s biggest holiday is a florists’ Super Bowl