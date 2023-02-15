News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Packers accepting nominations for protect and serve award

(WBAY)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers are now accepting nominations for the “Packers Protect & Serve Award,” which recognizes exemplary law enforcement officers who go above and beyond the call of duty within the state of Wisconsin.

Nominees should be active, full, or part-time law enforcement officers who demonstrate leadership, dedication, and a commitment to bettering their communities. Officers nominated should be those who have displayed heroism and/or exhibited extraordinary commitment to public safety, the community, and their fellow officers.

New this year, nominators can select to nominate an officer or department for one of four categories: Individual Officer Award, K-9 Award, School Resource Officer Award, or Department Award. 15 total awards will be presented including 12 Individual Officer Awards and one for each of the other three categories.

The Packers Protect & Serve Award is funded by the Packers and the NFL Foundation, with each award recipient receiving a $2,000 grant to benefit his or her department or a nonprofit with which they are involved.

Further information can be obtained through the Packers’ community outreach department at 920-569-7500. Combined with other Green Bay Packers charity endeavors, the awards contribute to a comprehensive Packers charity impact that was more than $9 million last year.

Click here to submit a nomination now. The nomination period will end on March 15.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
A sign showing snowmobile trails are closed in western Wisconsin.
Marathon County to close all snowmobile trails
Changes in schools are expected to begin in 2025
School board approves plan to restructure the Wausau School District
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023
Woman charged in murder, dismemberment still faces trial after defense expert is delayed
Police say a K-9 team uncovered a driver with many illegal substances during a traffic stop...
‘You guys got me:’ Police K-9 finds driver with 53 pounds of marijuana in truck

Latest News

Heart health is part of the nursing curriculum at Rasmussen College in Wausau
Real world simulations helping Rasmussen nursing program students
Heart health is part of the nursing curriculum at Rasmussen College in Wausau
Nursing students get real world cardiac arrest simulator training
Mason Diaz, right, and Parker Retzlaff, left, talk as they head to their cars prior to an ARCA...
Rhinelander’s Parker Retzlaff ready for first full-time Xfinity Series season
The department officially started using the new devices on Tuesday. The Assistant Fire Chief...
Antigo Fire Department improving child and infant response safety