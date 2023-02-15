Packers accepting nominations for protect and serve award

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers are now accepting nominations for the “Packers Protect & Serve Award,” which recognizes exemplary law enforcement officers who go above and beyond the call of duty within the state of Wisconsin.

Nominees should be active, full, or part-time law enforcement officers who demonstrate leadership, dedication, and a commitment to bettering their communities. Officers nominated should be those who have displayed heroism and/or exhibited extraordinary commitment to public safety, the community, and their fellow officers.

New this year, nominators can select to nominate an officer or department for one of four categories: Individual Officer Award, K-9 Award, School Resource Officer Award, or Department Award. 15 total awards will be presented including 12 Individual Officer Awards and one for each of the other three categories.

The Packers Protect & Serve Award is funded by the Packers and the NFL Foundation, with each award recipient receiving a $2,000 grant to benefit his or her department or a nonprofit with which they are involved.

Further information can be obtained through the Packers’ community outreach department at 920-569-7500. Combined with other Green Bay Packers charity endeavors, the awards contribute to a comprehensive Packers charity impact that was more than $9 million last year.

Click here to submit a nomination now. The nomination period will end on March 15.

