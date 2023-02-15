New video shows Taylor Schabusiness calm before attacking lawyer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In an instant, a courtroom was shocked.

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, charged with the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion, lunged at her attorney during a hearing Tuesday.

After that attack, two sheriff’s deputies will always be in court with the woman accused of killing and dismembering a Green Bay man.

Brittany Schmidt, who witnessed the attack in court, obtained new video from a courtroom surveillance camera and learned about changes being made in this case.

Our new look at this moment was released to us by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office from a camera mounted inside Judge Thomas Walsh’s courtroom.

The angle shows Schabusiness sitting motionless and stoic at the defendant’s table, wearing a belt restraint, which her handcuffs are attached to.

Her lawyer, Quinn Jolly, is sitting next to her, silent. A deputy is standing just feet away.

Then, Schabusiness, leading with her elbow, lunges towards Jolly. Jolly reacts with his hands up, defending himself.

Within seconds, the deputy had Schabusiness on the ground, contained, never losing contact with her as she fights and kicks.

“Clear the courtroom!” is heard as more deputies rush in to help.

Over the deputies’ radio, “They need code 3 in Branch II... ” -- “Three is on the way” -- “...wrestling with Schabusiness.”

Sheriff’s Capt. Jody Lemmens tells Action 2 News the deputies responded as trained and as expected to ensure the safety of everyone in the courtroom, even checking on Schabusiness.

“Are you hurt?” “No,” she says.

“Are you hurt anywhere? Your wrist?” “No.”

“Any tingling in fingers, feet or neck?” “No.”

“Vision OK?” “Yes.”

Once under control, Schabusiness is escorted out of the courtroom, unfazed. She motions to a family member and is then hauled away by three armed deputies.

Because of the attack, Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Pawlak says Schabusiness will now be escorted by at least two deputies every time she is in court.

Minutes after the attack, Jolly, OK to continue the hearing, tells the judge of his intentions in this murder and dismemberment case.

“I am going to put a motion in to withdraw from this matter,” he told Judge Walsh, leaning into the microphone.

“You can prepare that, and I will hear it,” the judge replied.

According to court records, Judge Walsh will decide on Jolly’s motion to withdraw from the case during her next court hearing.

Action 2 News reached out to the Wisconsin State Public Defenders Office in Green Bay to see what would happen next if Judge Walsh allows Jolly to withdraw from the case but the office said it couldn’t comment at this time.

