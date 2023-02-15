Marshfield, Stratford boys wrestling advance to state

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield and Stratford boys wrestling are moving on to the state tournament after wins in their respective sectional finals. Wisconsin Rapids fell by five points in their sectional final to end their season.

Marshfield was dominant throughout the sectional, living up to their No. 4 ranking in the state. After at 54-15 win over West Salem/Bangor in the semifinal, the Tigers dominated Holmen in the final, 46-23, to secure their fifth trip to state in six years. It’s their sixth trip to state overall.

“Feels great, put a lot of hard work into it all year, the whole team does. They earned it, the whole team earned it,” Hoyt Blaskowski said. “It just really shows everything we put the practice through. Just working hard constantly, now we get to display it on the Matt.”

Stratford earned their first trip to state since 2020 with a 42-28 win over Glenwood City. The tigers lead 42-14 before forfeiting their last two matches.

Wisconsin Rapids advanced to their sectional final at D.C. Everest with a 38-27 win over Pulaski. They matched up with Bay Port after the Pirates dominated D.C. Everest, 56-18. The match went back and forth, with Wisconsin Rapids securing a 31-27 lead with two weight classes left. But a pin from Vaughn Campbell at 285 pounts and a decision by Landen Heim at 106 pounds, the Red Raiders fall 36-31.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood fell to Shiocton, 58-19, in their sectional semifinal while Medford lost to Baldwin-Woodville, 44-27.

