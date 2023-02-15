News and First Alert Weather App
Man, 43, facing charges in Wausau shooting incident

Brian Penny, 43, facing charges in Wausau shooting incident
Brian Penny, 43, facing charges in Wausau shooting incident(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old man is in the Marathon County Jail after he’s accused of firing a gun inside a home in Wausau on Wednesday morning.

Police said at about 8:40 a.m., they responded to a home on the 700 block of Forest Street for the reports of shots fired.

A person told police a man had fired a handgun inside the home.

Police said the suspect, Brian Penny, was arrested after police made contact with him by phone. Penny went outside and was arrested. No one was injured.

Police are recommending he be charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, felon in possession of a firearm and operating a firearm while intoxicated.

He expected to be formally charged Thursday.

