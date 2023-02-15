Love’s biggest holiday is a florists’ Super Bowl

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Valentine’s Day has a long-standing tradition of being the busiest day of the year for florists and it is no different at Evolutions in Design in Wausau.

The 13 florists that work there spend months getting ready for the big day. Setting up floral arrangements that include everything from traditional bouquets to uniquely crafted pieces.

“Roses are always the number one favorite thing, but we are kinda coordinating and pairing them with other gift items this year. So we’ve got chocolates from here and Sweets across the street and doing gift baskets for people. So we try to specialize for everybody,” said Randy Verhasselt, florist at Evolutions in Design.

Verhasselt said he expected them to make somewhere between 350 and 500 deliveries Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.