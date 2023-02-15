Locals celebrate Valentine’s Day with gift of saving lives

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - During this Valentine’s Day, instead of a box of chocolates or a fancy night out on the town, some people in Wausau donated life-saving blood.

The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin held a blood drive today on Forest Street in Wausau from 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

“We’re also always just one emergency away from being in critical need, or any blood product, so that could be red blood cells or plasma. So, we really encourage anyone that’s willing or eligible to donate, to please keep us in mind,” said Angela Neuhaus of Northcentral Blood Center of Wisconsin.

Those who donated were offered free Dunkin Donuts and pulled pork sliders. They were also entered into a drawing to win a gift basket courtesy of Texas Roadhouse.

