Hilight Zone Podcast: The Race for Full-Time

Mason Diaz, right, and Parker Retzlaff, left, talk as they head to their cars prior to an ARCA...
Mason Diaz, right, and Parker Retzlaff, left, talk as they head to their cars prior to an ARCA Series auto race at Dover International Speedway, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(Chris Szagola | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander native Parker Retzlaff is just 19 years old, but he is already a full-time driver in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series. Retzlaff will drive the No. 31 with Jordan Anderson Racing in 2023.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with the young driver ahead of his first-ever Daytona race and the start of his first full-time season in the Xfinity Series.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts or subscribe, you can follow this link.

