Hilight Zone Podcast: The Race for Full-Time

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander native Parker Retzlaff is just 19 years old, but he is already a full-time driver in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series. Retzlaff will drive the No. 31 with Jordan Anderson Racing in 2023.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with the young driver ahead of his first-ever Daytona race and the start of his first full-time season in the Xfinity Series.

