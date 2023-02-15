Hauser hits game-tying three at end of regulation, Bucks edge Celtics 131-125 in OT

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Sam Hauser hit a game-tying three at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime as the Bucks topped the Celtics 131-125 in a thriller.

WHAT A SHOT BY SAM HAUSER TO TIE THE GAME



Sam Hauser had 40 friends and family members in the stands during the game made a game-tying 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to force overtime. He had 15 points in the game.

The game was Hauser’s fifth straight double digit scoring game. He’s averaging 15 points per game while starting four of the five games in the stretch.

