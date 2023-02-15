News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Hauser hits game-tying three at end of regulation, Bucks edge Celtics 131-125 in OT

Boston Celtics' Sam Hauser plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA...
Boston Celtics' Sam Hauser plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Sam Hauser hit a game-tying three at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime as the Bucks topped the Celtics 131-125 in a thriller.

Sam Hauser had 40 friends and family members in the stands during the game made a game-tying 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to force overtime. He had 15 points in the game.

The game was Hauser’s fifth straight double digit scoring game. He’s averaging 15 points per game while starting four of the five games in the stretch.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in armed robbery
Wood County Sheriff’s Department looking for suspect in armed robbery
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
Snowmobile Accident
8-year-old dies in Price County snowmobile crash
A sign showing snowmobile trails are closed in western Wisconsin.
Marathon County to close all snowmobile trails
Changes in schools are expected to begin in 2025
School board approves plan to restructure the Wausau School District

Latest News

Brett Franklin celebrates a pin for Marshfield wrestling.
Marshfield, Stratford boys wrestling advance to state
High School Wrestling
High School Wrestling
Fans are seen outside American Family Field before a baseball game between the Milwaukee...
Gov. Evers announces plan to keep Brewers in Milwaukee for next 20 years
Marion vs Northland Lutheran
Marion vs Northland Lutheran