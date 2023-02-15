Granton School District Administrator to resign

GRANTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Granton Area School District confirmed Wednesday that Administrator James Kuchta submitted his letter of resignation to the school board on Jan. 27.

In the letter, Kuchta states he will not seek another contract with the district out of respect for the board’s goal to find someone to fill the role for the long term. The district will begin its search for a new administrator.

The school board accepted his resignation on Jan. 30. His term will end once this school year is finished.

Kuchta was asked to become the interim district administrator in 2020, and later signed a contract for a full time position this past summer. He was accused of sexual harassment last year but a third-party investigation confirmed there was no misconduct.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.