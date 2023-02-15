News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) discusses national security and foreign policy in D.C. amid 2024 speculation

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Wednesday, Governor Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) spoke about policy to combat China at a Washington, D.C. think tank dedicated to pushing the policies of former President Donald Trump.

Noem has not announced she’s making a presidential run, but Wednesday’s speech adds to the speculation that’s already swirling about what move she may make.

Noem told the room, “I would say maybe a little bit of a different conversation for a governor to be sitting in front of you talking about national security or foreign policy.”

Noem highlighted her resistance to issuing COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, and her policies aimed at the Chinese government, such as banning her state’s government officials from using TikTok, and a current attempt to block investors based in China from buying South Dakota farmland.

Noem said, “if a purchase comes from a country that hates us, and hates America and wants to destroy us, well then it’s not going to go forward.”

Former Trump Administration spokesman Hogan Gidley is now with the America First Policy Institute. He answered what he thinks Wednesday’s talk means for the speculation on whether Noem will seek the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

“Well look, I don’t know if it’s going to do anything but fuel that fire,” Gidley said. “I think there are a lot of conservatives out there who are looking for different leaders. Maybe kicking those tires and if she decides to jump in the race, there’s no doubt that she will get some serious looks.”

Noem didn’t take questions from the media Wednesday After last year’s midterms she told the New York Times that former President Trump doesn’t offer the Republican Party the best chance to reclaim the White House. Last month, Noem told CBS News that she’s not convinced she needs to run for president and wasn’t in a rush to make a 2024 decision.

Jessica Taylor, the Senate and Governors Editor for The Cook Political Report, said of Noem’s Wednesday speech, “There’s no downside to trying to raise your profile ahead of 2024, especially in a way in which you can stay in Trump’s good graces. Something like speaking at (America First Policy Institute) isn’t going to antagonize ‘Trumpworld’ as much as more overt testing of the presidential waters.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
A sign showing snowmobile trails are closed in western Wisconsin.
Marathon County to close all snowmobile trails
Changes in schools are expected to begin in 2025
School board approves plan to restructure the Wausau School District
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023
Woman charged in murder, dismemberment still faces trial after defense expert is delayed
Police say a K-9 team uncovered a driver with many illegal substances during a traffic stop...
‘You guys got me:’ Police K-9 finds driver with 53 pounds of marijuana in truck

Latest News

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes derailment questions; state considers suing
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
Panel backs moving opioid antidote Narcan over the counter
Tess, a Goldendoodle, was reportedly found walking along a highway with the man who stole her.
Dog stolen while inside car found safe in another state, family says
Colby couple facing child neglect charges for allegations of unfit living conditions
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks about his beliefs on parenting rights Wednesday, Feb....
Pence will take subpoena fight to Supreme Court if necessary