Gov. Evers to deliver 2023-25 biennial budget Tuesday evening

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers will deliver his 2023-25 biennial Tuesday evening from the Wisconsin State Capitol.

Earlier this week, the governor tweeted that his budget will send 20% of the state’s sales tax revenue back to cities and municipalities-- which would be the biggest increase in aid in decades.

Once Evers’ budget is released, the legislature’s Finance Committee will revise it. Then it’ll be sent to the Senate and Assembly for approval. From there, the budget will be returned to Gov. Evers. He’ll be able to re-write it using his partial veto powers.

The budget address will begin at 7 p.m.

In addition to delivering the speech live in the Assembly Chambers, the governor’s speech will be live-streamed on his YouTube channel and Facebook page for members of the public.

