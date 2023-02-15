News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Ford halts production of electric F-150 trucks

Ford halts production of its electric F-150 because of a possible battery issue.
Ford halts production of its electric F-150 because of a possible battery issue.(Source: Ford/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ford is pausing production of its top-selling electric F-150 ‘Lightning’ trucks due to possible battery problems.

On Tuesday, Ford said the battery-related issue was discovered during pre-delivery inspections.

The company did not provide details about the potential battery problem, but Ford said the production stop does not affect trucks already on the market.

The company has sold 18,000 lightning pickups since the spring of 2022.

There’s no word on when production will resume.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
Changes in schools are expected to begin in 2025
School board approves plan to restructure the Wausau School District
A sign showing snowmobile trails are closed in western Wisconsin.
Marathon County to close all snowmobile trails
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023
Woman charged in murder, dismemberment still faces trial after defense expert is delayed
Police say a K-9 team uncovered a driver with many illegal substances during a traffic stop...
‘You guys got me:’ Police K-9 finds driver with 53 pounds of marijuana in truck

Latest News

A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
Deputy National Police Chief Surachet Hakpal, left, talks to reporters with Tubtim "Sue"...
Thai suspect in Michigan hit-and-run agrees to return to US
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
FDA considers making opioid antidote available without prescription
A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
Buffalo supermarket shooter gets life sentence
Infant biting plastic teether
Dentist offers suggestions to prepare child for first dentist visit