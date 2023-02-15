News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Sogginess continues, sharp drop in temperatures

Wet and windy Wednesday. Blast of cold air filters in for the afternoon. Drier over the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rain showers from overnight fizzling out early Wednesday morning, becoming scattered and tracking eastward. As a frontal system slides over the state, expect cold air to rush in. Highs have already been reached for the day as temperatures drop. Colder, but near-average highs for the remainder of the work week.

Falling temperatures throughout Wednesday, 20s by the mid-afternoon
Scattered rain showers Wednesday morning could switch over to scattered snow showers before the afternoon as surface temperatures cool down throughout the day. Any snow that accumulates will be minimal and slushy. Afternoon temperature readings in the 20s and blustery winds gusting at 30 mph from the northwest.

Temperatures falling for the day, some snow tracking over the northwoods Wednesday morning
Blustery northwest winds gusting in at 30 mph
Highs return closer to average, in the mid-20s Thursday and Friday. A winter system will impact the southern half of the state Thursday. This system will produce moderate to heavy amounts of snow over South Wisconsin. Some snow could fall over North-Central Wisconsin, however, minimal snow accumulations are expected for this part of the state.

Some snow could track over Stevens Point Thursday, but heavy amounts of snow over southern...
Remaining in the 20s Friday, with some sunshine expected to make a return. A weekend warm up on the way, as highs could make another run to the 40s.

