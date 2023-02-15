News and First Alert Weather App
Donations from central Wisconsin to be delivered to quake survivors

Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an earthquake hit Adana, Turkey.(Source: CNN)
By Sean White and Tom Zurawski
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Donations collected in central Wisconsin over the past week are expected to be on their way to help the survivors in Turkey.

Rey Fox and Cem Eren, two Turkish people living in Wausau, teamed up with Good News Project to collect gently used and new clothes to send to their home country which was devastated by a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake last week.

“They’re suffering. They’re my countrymen. We have that sort of upbringing that we are all for one and one for all,” added Fox.

Along with the needed clothing, the Good News Project will also be donating 400 pieces of medical equipment including walkers, crutches, and wheelchairs. “This is all medical equipment, actually, that was donated over the last year from different residents in north central Wisconsin,” said Good News Project Executive Director Christine Daniels.

All of the donations will be taken to the Turkish Consulate in Chicago on Wednesday. It will then be delivered to Turkey and distributed among the people most in need of supplies.

