News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

DNR confirms CWD In 2 additional wild deer harvested In Marathon County

The baiting and feeding ban has been renewed
(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirms two new chronic wasting disease-positive detections in wild deer in Marathon County.

These two CWD positive test results are from a 2-year-old hunter-harvested doe during the gun deer season in the Town of Ringle, and a 4/5-year-old hunter-harvested doe during the December antlerless deer season in the Town of Elderon.

The first CWD-positive wild deer in Marathon County was detected in 2019.

The department will provide more information about the recent CWD-positive detections in Marathon County, local CWD testing efforts and disease surveillance options for the fall deer hunting season during the annual County Deer Advisory Council meeting this spring.

State law requires the DNR to enact a ban on the baiting and feeding of deer throughout the county and any additional counties that are within 10 miles of a CWD positive farm-raised or wild deer detection. Following state law, the DNR has renewed a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Marathon County.

Baiting or feeding deer encourages them to congregate unnaturally around a shared food source where infected deer can spread CWD through direct contact with healthy deer or indirectly by leaving behind infectious prions in their saliva, urine, blood and feces.

CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou. It belongs to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) or prion diseases. The DNR began monitoring the state’s wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
Changes in schools are expected to begin in 2025
School board approves plan to restructure the Wausau School District
A sign showing snowmobile trails are closed in western Wisconsin.
Marathon County to close all snowmobile trails
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023
Woman charged in murder, dismemberment still faces trial after defense expert is delayed
Police say a K-9 team uncovered a driver with many illegal substances during a traffic stop...
‘You guys got me:’ Police K-9 finds driver with 53 pounds of marijuana in truck

Latest News

Infant biting plastic teether
Dentist offers suggestions to prepare baby for first dentist visit
The Wausau River District is hosting a new summer Night Market series on the third Thursday...
Wausau River District to launch Wausau Night Market series this summer
Gov. Evers to deliver 2023-25 biennial budget Wednesday evening
The first visit will center around making the child comfortable
Getting your baby ready for their first dental visit