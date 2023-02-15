Colby couple facing child neglect charges for allegations of unfit living conditions

COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - Criminal charges have been filed against two people after investigators said they failed to provide safe living conditions for their children.

Court documents say an investigation began on Dec. 30 after officers received an anonymous tip the apartment smelled of rotting garbage, was filled with flies and poop was smeared on the wall.

Officers responded minutes later. The children’s mother answered the door, telling the officer he was not going to like what he would see.

Court documents state the living room floor was covered with garbage with other items mixed in. The only clear spaces were three recliners. Inside the kitchen, there was no safe place to prepare meals due to trash and clutter on the counters. A crockpot with rotting food was in the kitchen. Clothing and other items were piled halfway up the walls in the laundry area. Investigators said the children’s beds had no sheets. In the bathroom, two litter boxes were overflowing with cat poop. Investigators said access to the toilet was difficult due to items in the bathroom.

Investigators said there were brown smudges on the wall and on a tote. The woman said it was not feces, but food and marker. The woman said there was poop on the door as she hadn’t gotten around to cleaning it.

The children were ordered to stay with a relative until the apartment is cleaned and inspected by Social Services.

Both parents are expected to be formally charged later this month with four counts of neglecting a child-- two of which are felonies.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.