News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Antigo Fire Department improving child and infant response safety

The department officially started using the new devices on Tuesday. The Assistant Fire Chief...
The department officially started using the new devices on Tuesday. The Assistant Fire Chief said they have not had to use them in a real emergency yet.(wsaw)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A medical emergency requiring paramedics is always scary, but it can be even more daunting when the response is for an infant or child.

The Antigo Fire Department is prioritizing its safety with state-of-the-art equipment. Assistant Chief Corey Smith said emergency cots aren’t just designed for children and the new emergency child restraint devices help babies weighing as little as 4 lbs. all the way up to children of 110 lbs.

“When you have certain traumatic injuries that may or may not involve the spinal column or head injuries it’s important to try to keep patients still,” said Assistant Chief Smith.

The Antigo Fire Department used to use a typical car seat, but now they’ve transitioned to a much smaller option. It clips onto the cots that adults use. They also never expire and can fold up for easy storage which Assistant Chief Smith said is crucial.

The new equipment also follows a color code system emergency staff is already acclimated to. “The colors all align with the Broselow™ tape colors, it’s a device that is a long plastic material that we would lay next to a patient if we don’t know their exact height and weight. We can basically measure the baby and get an estimate on how much they weigh,” said Assistant Chief Smith.

While responding to kids occurs far less frequently, about once a month, at Antigo Fire Department the importance is still high. “Even if you can make things a little safer for one patient that’s definitely worth doing,” said Assistant Chief Smith. “We’ve been working with our crews throughout this week to get their hands on them and practice.”

According to Assistant Chief Smith, it will ultimately make child transport easier and safer, which means crews will be able to deliver life-saving care more effectively.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
A sign showing snowmobile trails are closed in western Wisconsin.
Marathon County to close all snowmobile trails
Changes in schools are expected to begin in 2025
School board approves plan to restructure the Wausau School District
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023
Woman charged in murder, dismemberment still faces trial after defense expert is delayed
Police say a K-9 team uncovered a driver with many illegal substances during a traffic stop...
‘You guys got me:’ Police K-9 finds driver with 53 pounds of marijuana in truck

Latest News

Heart health is part of the nursing curriculum at Rasmussen College in Wausau
Real world simulations helping Rasmussen nursing program students
Heart health is part of the nursing curriculum at Rasmussen College in Wausau
Nursing students get real world cardiac arrest simulator training
Mason Diaz, right, and Parker Retzlaff, left, talk as they head to their cars prior to an ARCA...
Rhinelander’s Parker Retzlaff ready for first full-time Xfinity Series season
Packers accepting nominations for protect and serve award