Antigo Fire Department improving child and infant response safety

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A medical emergency requiring paramedics is always scary, but it can be even more daunting when the response is for an infant or child.

The Antigo Fire Department is prioritizing its safety with state-of-the-art equipment. Assistant Chief Corey Smith said emergency cots aren’t just designed for children and the new emergency child restraint devices help babies weighing as little as 4 lbs. all the way up to children of 110 lbs.

“When you have certain traumatic injuries that may or may not involve the spinal column or head injuries it’s important to try to keep patients still,” said Assistant Chief Smith.

The Antigo Fire Department used to use a typical car seat, but now they’ve transitioned to a much smaller option. It clips onto the cots that adults use. They also never expire and can fold up for easy storage which Assistant Chief Smith said is crucial.

The new equipment also follows a color code system emergency staff is already acclimated to. “The colors all align with the Broselow™ tape colors, it’s a device that is a long plastic material that we would lay next to a patient if we don’t know their exact height and weight. We can basically measure the baby and get an estimate on how much they weigh,” said Assistant Chief Smith.

While responding to kids occurs far less frequently, about once a month, at Antigo Fire Department the importance is still high. “Even if you can make things a little safer for one patient that’s definitely worth doing,” said Assistant Chief Smith. “We’ve been working with our crews throughout this week to get their hands on them and practice.”

According to Assistant Chief Smith, it will ultimately make child transport easier and safer, which means crews will be able to deliver life-saving care more effectively.

