Wausau School Board continues public discussions on restructuring

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Discussions about restructuring the Wausau School District have been happening for the better part of a decade now, but in the spring of 2022, the school board decided they wanted to make a decision about it as the district is facing a number of long-term challenges.

Board members held a public meeting Monday night to discuss some reevaluated topics that were brought up during the Jan. 23 meeting and provide clarity to questions surrounding transportation for students and how implementing a district restructure would look in the coming years. While the board has seen some pushback on restructuring, it’s their belief that if plans do not go through that enrollment, revenue, staffing, and available school programs will all see a drastic decline.

The biggest issue that has come up during restructuring discussions is the bussing system in the school district. A study conducted by First Planning found that 31 students currently have morning bus rides of more than an hour long and 73 have afternoon bus rides of more than an hour long. For the time being, all secondary students living outside of a 2-mile radius of their school will continue to utilize the MetroRide system where available.

There is a clearer picture as to how the implementation of the restructuring will be accomplished as well. The district is planning to stagger the restructuring, using separate years to tackle the largest tasks.

“It’s always been about bringing resources together to provide the maximum benefit to our students and staff to create an excellent set of programs, curriculum, everything, for our students,” said School Board Treasurer Jon Creisher.

The current proposal will begin in the 2025-’26 school year which will see the creation of both junior and senior high schools. This places eighth and ninth grades together at Wausau East while grades 10-12 make up the senior levels at Wausau West. The ‘26-’27 school year will move all of fifth grade into the middle schools into either Horace Mann or John Muir. Lastly, the ‘27-’28 school year will be the consolidation of the elementary schools and also will create two early learning centers.

School Board Vice President Lance Trollop said that when restructuring discussions first began more than a decade ago, a vote was taken among the board committee to score certain aspects and it was discovered that the item that scored the highest was the option to put the fifth graders in the middle schools and then consolidate elementary schools.

The school board stated that restructuring the district would alleviate any issues that could come with staffing and in turn available programs. A STEM pathway system would be implemented in schools and would include courses for students such as culinary arts, sports medicine, engineering, and entrepreneurship. Grade 12 would be largely a career capstone experience for students. Developing a competitive advantage for the future workplace through community engagement with pre-apprenticeships, capstone field trips, dual credits, and applicable certifications.

Staffing issues were also discussed in the meeting. On one hand, teachers and staff would be able to teach in their specialized career field under a restructuring. Class sizes would also be more evenly distributed. Questions rose about how staff would be able to handle more students per classroom, but student numbers would not be critically uneven between consolidated schools. Additionally, a staffing timeline was also set in that initial projections for staff members would be complete by February 2025 with the board approving final contracts and plans by May 2025.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.