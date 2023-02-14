Wausau Fire Dept. works with NCTC for first-ever, in-house EMS training

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first time ever, the Wausau Fire Department is collaborating with Northcentral Technical College to train new paramedics. The department recently hired 17 new staff members and six of them are taking part in the nine-month parametric training.

Record call volume has prompted the Wausau Fire Department to hire new staff, but it’s been a struggle to hire qualified members. “It’s been hard to find candidates that have been applying to go into the fire service as well as the pre-hospital medical care service as well so this was a solution,” said Jared Thompson, EMS division chief, Wausau Fire Department.

NCHC began working with the Wausau Fire Department for their first-ever in-house firefighter paramedic training. Wausau previously only hired pre-qualified paramedics and although the new staff isn’t as qualified, they’re working on getting them up to speed.

Thompson said the partnership between the department and NCTC is a win-win and allows them to not just teach the national and state curriculum, but also teach the areas specific to Wausau EMS.

“It is much better, I think, learning in the fire department because the City of Wausau can kind of direct us on the direction that they want us to go in our learning and kind of emphasize the things that are going to be really important in the field,” said Zachary Ihle, firefighter/paramedic student.

The course began Feb. 6 and Ihle said he’s already learned a lot. “The biggest takeaway I’ve had so far is just how important it is to work together as a team in emergency services. I think working in this classroom setting really helps to promote that teamwork atmosphere and kind of work through every problem together,” added Ihle.

Thompson said as the course advances, they’ll receive more hands-on technical training in medical emergencies like cardiac, cardiovascular, respiratory, and pediatric emergencies.

While there is a lot of technical information to cover, the end goal is simple for Ihle, “Once I’ve completed this course, I just hope to become the best parametric that I can be.”

Another incentive for the collaboration, the fire department is paying all of the course costs. Chief Barteck said the cost is covered by ARPA funding through the city. However, firefighters who complete the program have to stay and work at the Wausau Fire Department for at least three years or pay back a portion of their education costs.

Employees participating in the training will have to repay a portion of the cost of training if they leave within three years. 75% in the first year, 50% in the second year, and 25% in the third year.

Fire Chief Bob Barteck said they hope to have the students’ courses complete and fully on the job by November. He also added that they are still hiring.

To learn more or to inquire about potential course openings, click here or call the department’s non-emergency phone number at 715-261-7900.

