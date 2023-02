WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point at Wausau won the Wisconsin Competitive Sports League Championship with an 87-70 win over UW-Oshkosh at Fond du Lac.

The Huskies led throughout the majority of the game, dominating the Falcons in the 87-70 win.

