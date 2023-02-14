UW-Stevens Point students addressing the need for teachers

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Now with the rising need for more substitute teachers, UW-Stevens Point students are now able to meet the need for substitute teachers due to a recent change in state law.

UW-SP is helping to address the need for more substitute teachers. More than 70 UWSP students have been approved to be substitute teachers. Students like Kelly Yeakey, a Junior at UWSP, are leading the charge when it comes to substitute teaching.

Previously, an associate degree was required to become a substitute teacher, but now the Wisconsin legislation allows students 20 years old, in teacher prep programs, and that have completed 15 hours of classroom time will be eligible for a three-year substitute teaching license.

“I really like being a sub because I’m able to try different things and I’m able to focus on my classroom management skills so then when I am a teacher, I already know what to expect”, said Yeakey.

Amber Pellegrom is the human resources specialist for the Stevens Point Public School District. She explains the changes in requirements for UWSP students to be able to substitute teach will now make a major difference.

“In our district, it has been wonderful. I think part of that is because we do have that partnership at UWSP we have been able to have our teacher rate averaged in the last five months just over 86%, so we have been able to fill our teacher position vacancies that way and just fill like it’s a win-win to have that relationship with them” said Pellegrom.

Yeakey hopes to impact students by teaching them life skills of things they can take outside of the classroom when she begins student teaching in the fall.

